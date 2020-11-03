Dundalk judge: 'Did she just come back from holiday in Monaco at the Grand Prix?'

Dundalk district court heard last week how gardai who followed a speeding motorist on the M1, kept pace with her BMW, while driving at between 180 and 190kph.

Keri Hanratty (20) of Foughiletra Road, Jonesborough was originally prosecuted for dangerous driving at Annaskeagh on March 28th last year.

Judge Miriam Walsh asked “Did she just come back from holiday in Monaco at the Grand Prix?”

The defence solicitor said his client is a hairdresser, whose work has been curtailed due to the pandemic, and she is dependent on her vehicle, to get to work in a 24 hour petrol station in Belfast. Judge Walsh accepted a plea to the lesser charge last week last week of careless driving and imposed a €500 fine, but said she would not disqualify her from driving, and told the solicitor “Can you impress upon her how lucky she is”.