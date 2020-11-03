Dundalk man seen driving off-road vehicle at speed in an erratic manner in housing estate

A defence solicitor has told Dundalk district court that her client had panicked on seeing the gardai, as he was riding an off-road vehicle through his housing estate.

Anthony Farrell (26) of Clontygora Court, Muirhenvamor was also before the court in relation to a separate prosecution for driving without insurance.

In the first case, the court heard how gardai on patrol in the Clontygora Court area, on March 14th last, spotted an off-road motorbike being driven in at speed in an erratic manner.

It then mounted the footpath and drove in front of a vehicle that had been pulling out at a junction. It came to a stop when the engine appeared to have cut out. The defence had asked the court to consider accepting a plea to a reduced charge of careless driving, but Judge Miriam Walsh replied “Not a hope”.

In the second case, a Lexus driven by the defendant was stopped by gardai and a small quantity of cannabis was found, when a drug search was carried out.

The court heard the defendant –who had no previous convictions, had been working for a company on the border, but lost his job over Brexit.

The defence solicitor explained her client had intended to drive the motorbike to a nearby field, but had panicked on seeing the guards. She added he is not driving any more and is not smoking cannabis.

Judge Walsh imposed a €350 fine and four year driving ban for driving without insurance on the first occasion, and fines totalling €900 for offences on the second date, along with a two year ban for driving uninsured and directed €100 be paid to

SoSad for the drugs offences by December 16th or a €300 fine would be imposed.