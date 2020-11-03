Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The death has occurred of Francie Bergin, Southview, Newry Road, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Breige (née Lambe) and dear dad of Patrick, Roisin, Francis, Declan and Breda, Predeceased by his son Ciarán, sister Sadie, brother Liam. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers John and Michael, sisters Ita Shields, Lena Mc Guinness, Betty Bergin and Maria Agnew, sons in-law Declan, Gerard and Ricard, daughters in-law Carmel and Denise, grandchildren Ciarán, Amy, Chloe, Aná, Kyle, Cian, Maisie, Lea and Ciarán, brothers and sisters in-law, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to current government restrictions on public gatherings, Funeral will be private for family members only with Church numbers limited.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family. Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning at 11.40am driving to St. Brigid's Kilcurry (via) the Lisdoo Road arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, following Mass the cortege will drive (via) Whitemills to his late residence on the Newry Road then proceeding on foot to St. Patrick's Cemetery Dowdallshill for Burial.

The death has occurred of Neil Robert Corrigan, Bannonstown, Hayes, Navan, Meath / Dundalk

Late of Bannonstown, Hayes, Navan, Co. Meath and St. Andrews, Old Muirhevna, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Suddenly, following an accident.

Neil will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, Leonard and Martina, brothers James and Patrick, grandparents Kathleen and Patrick Corrigan, aunties Regina Clarke and Pauline Pyne, uncle Barry, uncle in law, aunt in law, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Neil Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Nancy Kerley (née Murphy), Market Street, Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by her family at the residence of her son Donal, Crossalney, Carlingford. Predeceased by her husband Peadar, daughter Geraldine, grand-daughter Vanessa, Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family, son Donal, daughter Maire Murphy, sister Brigid Quigley, brothers Eugene and Michael, daughter in-law Carol, sons in-law Oliver and Gerry, grandchildren Lorraine, Darren and Peter, sisters in-law Kathleen Mc Elevey, Rita Kerley, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to current government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Nancy's Funeral will be private for family and close friends with Church numbers limited to 25. The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family the cortege leaves Shevlin's Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 10.30am driving (via) her late residence in Market Street to St. Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

The death has occurred of Kevin McGinley, Meenacharvey, Carrick, Donegal / Dundalk

Kevin, passed away, peacefully, after a short illness, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Much loved brother of Pádraig, Seán, Peter, Enda, Máire (Philadelphia) and Anna (California). He will be sadly missed by his sisters in law, his brothers in law, nieces and nephews and a large circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Remains will be arriving at his home in Meenacharvey at 7.30pm this evening. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Meenaneary, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, Tuesday, 3rd November, with burial afterwards in Carrick Cemetery.

Due to HSE & Government guidelines House, Wake & Burial are private to family and close friends. Should you wish to send condolences to the family you can do so in the condolences section below.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Hospice Suite, in Killybeg’s Community Hospital, through Curran’s Funeral Services or any family member.

The death has occurred of Veronica Sandusky (née Larney), Killeen, Louth Village

Peacefully at the age of 85, surrounded by her family. Much-loved wife of Robert (Bob), and mother of Julia (Bruce), Eric, Stefan (Danielle), Krista (Marc), and cherished late son, Noel. Proud grandmother of Alex, Jesse, Aidan, James, and Katla. Dear sister of Ann Sloane (Dundalk), Tony (Dublin), and Jim (Connecticut, USA), and the late Tom, Pat, Sr. Bernadette, Frank, and Sean. Vera will be deeply missed by her family, and sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, dedicated caregivers, and a large circle of friends.

Vera emigrated to London for a short time, before venturing to Canada for work and travel in the early 1960s. She was a singer at heart, and fondly recalled performing in several live musical theatre productions in London and Calgary.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, 3rd November 2020, at St. Christopher’s Parish, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.