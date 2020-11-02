North Louth funding 'will have such a positive impact', says Cllr McKevitt

North Louth councillor Andrea McKevitt has said that the €63,500 in Clár funding awarded to projects in the area “will have such a positive impact” locally.

Fianna Fáil Cllr McKevitt described the benefits of the monies received in more detail.

“€50,000 has been awarded to Gyles Quay and this will allow many positive changes to be made here, including, landscaping works, additional bins and benches along with upgrading the public toilets, being a Gyles Quay resident I am delighted with this news for our area and for the committee of Gyles Quay, who applied for the funding, a huge congratulations to them.

“These changes will benefit the entire area, many people flocked to Gyles Quay this year with the good weather and holidaying at home, we are so lucky to have such a fabulous beach on our doorstep and these enhancements will be greatly appreciated by locals and holidaymakers alike.”

She added: “In addition to this, Bush Post Primary School has received €13,500 for safety signs and road markings which the school badly needs at present for the safety of students and teachers attending daily.

“Since the return to school in September I have been inundated with concerned parents of Bush Post Primary students, who are worried especially at the collection times at the school, as many are not availing of the bus services this year with the pandemic and opting to drive their children to and from school, it has resulted in a huge volume of traffic descending upon the school when its home time. I am glad to see the funding has been granted and look forward to seeing the works carried out.”