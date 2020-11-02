Additional €400,000 funding for Dundalk IT announced

Local Senator John McGahon has welcomed news of another significant capital announcement of €400,000 for DKIT.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, has today confirmed that an additional €15 million is to be given to higher education institutions for capital works and equipment.

Senator McGahon said: "I am very pleased to announce a significant additional capital grant for DKIT.

“The semester has been mainly online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but we are looking to the new year and how we can give our students and staff the best chance of being back on campus as much as is safely possible.

“This additional funding will help our colleges invest in additional works to help protect students and staff as we continue to fight this pandemic. It will also support institutions in upgrading their campuses and equipment for the long term.

“I want to thank the higher education institutions and students for all they have done. The beginning to their academic year has been difficult to say the least but I hope this additional funding will help with planning and delivering a more positive experience in 2021 and beyond.”

Today’s announcement is in addition to the devolved capital allocation of €25 million announced earlier this year, and brings the total Devolved Capital Grant for the 2020-21 academic year to €40 million, a significant increase from the €10 million annually provided in recent years.

The additional funding will support higher education institutions to invest in campus upgrades, as well as further developing the infrastructure necessary to support blended and online learning.

The funding is expected to advance development of high-end skills in the technological sector, as well as facilitating building improvements to support access for all, health and safety works, ICT and equipment renewal, and energy-related upgrades.