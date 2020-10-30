Tributes pour in for Dundalk publican Jimmy McGeough

Tributes have been paid to well-known, and much-loved local publican Jimmy McGeough, who has passed away.

Mr McGeough had over 70 years of experience in the local pub industry, but was best known as the publican of The Windsor Bar and Restaurant on Vincent's Avenue.

He also ran the Fane Bar and the Jockeys on Anne Street.

Taking to Facebook today, The Windsor Bar said:

"It is with a heavy heart we bring the news of Jimmy McGeoughs passing.

"Our takeaway service will be postponed until next weekend as we grieve the passing of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

"We thank all of a staff and customers for their support and understanding during these difficult times."

Independent councillor Maeve Yore led the tributes, adding it was the "end of an era for Dundalk".

"So, so sorry to hear this news, the end of an era in Dundalk, Jimmy worked hard and set the gold standard for publican’s in Louth - Ye will all miss him - Rest in Peace Jimmy"

Annette Quigley said that Mr McGeough was "one of Dundalk's finest businessmen."