Four arrested after Castlebellingham M1 cash and cocaine seizure operation

Gardaí have seized approximately €50,000 worth of suspected Cocaine and a sum of cash, at the Applegreen service station on the M1 motorway southbound at Castlebellingham earlier this morning.

Gardai say that four people - three men and a woman - all in their 30s, were arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Dundalk Garda station.