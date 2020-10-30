Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, October 30, 2020

The death has occurred of Gerard Bishop, Anne Street, Dundalk

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 28th October 2020. Gerard, son of the late Seamus and Maisie, much loved husband of the late Claire (née Brodigan), dear father of Gerry and Catherine, loving grandfather of Aoife. Gerard will be sadly missed by his son, daughter, granddaughter, daughter in law Amy, Catherine’s partner Pádraig Larkin, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government guidelines, Gerard’s Funeral will take place privately in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, at 11am on Saturday and can be viewed on www.churchservices.ie/haggardstown

There will be an opportunity for the community to pay their respects as Gerard’s cortège will pass the family home at 10.35am on Saturday morning on the way to the church. Please keep your social distance.

The death has occurred of Caroline Healy (née Murdock), Annagassan, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Caroline, predeceased by her parents John and Mary-Bridget, brothers Val, John and Gerry, and sister Hilda. Sadly missed by her husband Barry, son Jamie, his partner Brigi, granddaughter Amelia, sister Ann, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Caroline’s Funeral will be held privately for immediate family only.