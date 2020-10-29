Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, October 29, 2020

The death has occurred of Gerard Bishop, Anne Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 28th October 2020. Gerard, son of the late Seamus and Maisie, much loved husband of the late Claire (née Brodigan), dear father of Gerry and Catherine, loving grandfather of Aoife. Gerard will be sadly missed by his son, daughter, granddaughter, daughter in law Amy, Catherine’s partner Pádraig Larkin, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Fr. John O'Leary, Ardee, Louth / Collon, Louth

Passed away following a long illness. Fr. O'Leary will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Maeve and Kay, brother Peter, sister-in-law Brenda, nephew and nieces Seán, Ann and Deirdre, family circle, friends, special friend Canon Murphy and his parishioners, fellow priests, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Cardinal Seán Brady and Bishop Michael Router.

May Fr. John Rest in Peace

Due to current restrictions a Private Funeral Mass and Burial for Fr. O'Leary will take place with a limit of 25 family and close friends on Friday 30th at 11:00am in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee. Burial afterwards in Haggardstown Cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Parish webcam