Cooley Parish Rosary Relay this weekend

The Parish of Cooley is holding a Rosary Relay this weekend - starting at 6pm on Friday, running through until 6pm on Saturday.

This 24 hour relay invites people from all townlands in the Parish and beyond to join the parish every half hour for 24 hours praying through the intercession of Our Blessed Mother for God's protection against the coronavirus.

The Parish Cooley would like to warmly welcome anyone to join them online at the following link for this unique community experience https://www.churchservices.tv/ grange

If you would like to join in the Church of Saint James to recite the rosary on behalf of your townland, please let the church know at cooleyparish@gmail.com or 0429376105.

Keep an eye on the parish's Facebook page for further details in the coming days https://m.facebook.com/Cooley- Parish-793403044108606/