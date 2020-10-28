Louth TD: Banks using Covid-19 to stall 'sound' mortgage applications

Louth TD Ged Nash has said banks are stalling on mortgage applications by demanding that applicants provide them with information on the financial health of their employer, information that the Revenue Commissioners have confirmed employees are not entitled to have.

The Labour Party Finance spokesperson explained: “Banks have been asking on their mortgage application forms if the applicant’s wages are being supported through any of the Covid-19 wage support programmes like the EWSS.

“These questions are ones that cannot be answered by the applicant, and this is information employers, under the terms of the EWSS are not obliged to give to their staff.

“Unlike the TWSS, if your salary is subsidised through the EWSS, this information does not appear on your payslip.

“It is unprecedented that a bank would ask an applicant for information that is in essence to do with the financial health of their employer.

“These questions are almost impossible to address and have led to long, anxious and drawn out home purchase processes for far too many financially sound applications.

“This is having an impact on the housing market and on construction and the banks need to change their tune as the wage subsidy scheme is here to stay for at least the next six months and possibly beyond.

“Mortgage drawdowns are already down a third on the same period last year.

“We all understand that lenders need to carry out due diligence on the means of applicants and their ability to meet the repayments involved but this has been allowed to go too far.

“Revenue has confirmed to me that there are no grounds for an employer to provide information on whether or not an employee is having their wages supported through the EWSS.

“The practice needs to be brought to an end and I have been in contact with the Minister for Finance, Bank of Ireland and PTSB on behalf of constituents and others who have been caught in the crosshairs.