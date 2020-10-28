Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, October 28, 2020

The death has occurred of Mareks Klavins, late of Latvia and Dundalk



Suddenly, in Oulu, Finland. Mareks will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his parents Judite & Valdis, sister Juta, brothers Aigars & Maris, *sister-in-law Laura*, niece, relatives, friends and by all who knew and loved him.

May He Rest In Peace

Mareks' Funeral will take place on Friday morning in private attended by his family and friends.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below marked “condolences”. Please note that social distance & face coverings must be observed at all times.

The death has occurred of Niall O'Donnell Snr., Cuchullain Terrace, Dundalk, Louth / Clonmel, Tipperary



Peacefully surrounded by his family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital Dublin. Pre Deceased by his beloved wife Kitty (née Dunne) and cherished father of Niall Óg and Olivia. Niall will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his son, daughter, doting grandchildren Dean, Amy, Grace and Evan, daughter-in-law Lynda, son-in-law Colm Corrigan, brothers Gerard & Brian, sisters Lily & Rita, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends especially in the Greyhound and GAA communities.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Niall's. Funeral will be held in private on Thursday at 1 o'clock for family & close friends please click on the following link for Web Camera

The Funeral cortege will leave Cuchullain Terrace on Thursday afternoon at 12.30 approx walking via Bridge Street, Linenehall Street to allow for friends & neighbours to pay their respect whilst adhering to social distance guidelines, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1 o'clock in St Nicholas' Church, thereafter walking to St Patrick's Cemetery.

House Private Thursday Morning Please

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below marked “condolences”.

Please note that social distance & face coverings must be observed at all times.