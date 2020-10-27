Dundalk bar’s donations used to throw a cocktail party for St John of God residents

The Market Bar used donations from the takeaway cocktails they sold during the first lockdown to throw a party for the residents of An Sli care home.

The eight residents of An Sli, a local Saint John of God’s service for people with disabilities, who have had very little social interaction with family due to Covid-19 restrictions, were treated to a cocktail and tapas party hosted by The Market Bar.

The popular bar on Clanbrassil Street used the €1 donation from every takeaway cocktail sold during the first lockdown introduced in March to supply a fully stocked bar and some of their delicious tapas for the residents of An Sli.

The Market Bar’s manager Michelle McGuinness created some special cocktails for the residents who dressed up for the occasion.

Michelle said: “During the first lockdown we sold takeaway cocktails and tapas and for every cocktail sold there was a €1 donation for charity.

“We were eager to give something back within the community as it was the community who contributed the donation.

“When we contacted An Sli they suggested that we host a cocktail and tapas party for the residents, which we thought it was a great idea.

“There are eight residents, and they were unable to have much social interaction for months due to the restrictions and were not allowed to have family visits.

“It gave them something to look forward to and get excited about.

“We sourced a bar for them and fully stocked it.

“I went and made the specially tailored cocktails fresh for them one afternoon when restrictions were eased, while adhering to all the safety measures in place.

“They also enjoyed some tapas with their cocktails ordered from our special cocktail menu for them.

“They all dressed up for the occasion – they were all very glamorous, it was fabulous.

“It was our pleasure to visit and host a cocktail and tapas party with all the best dressed people in Dundalk.”

Michelle thanked all their loyal customers who supported them and bought their cocktails to go, while also helping to raise money for a local charity.

And as the second Level 5 lockdown was implemented last Thursday Michelle said their takeaway cocktails will be available again on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays and Sundays on the Bank Holiday weekend.

CHarity

She said that during this second lockdown €1 from every cocktail sold will continue to be donated towards charity.

“We will be selling our cocktails to go again during this lockdown with €1 donation from each one going towards a local charity”, Michelle said.

“We will pick another local charity when the current restrictions are lifted and will hopefully be able to do something nice for them around Christmas.

“We would like to thank all our customers who have supported us throughout everything.”

Saint John of God North East Services said on their Facebook page: “Bringing the Market Bar Home - huge thanks to Tony and Michelle from the Market Bar Dundalk who donated a fully stocked bar to the residents in An Sli.

“They arrived with a special cocktail menu and lots of their delicious food for all the residents and staff to enjoy on the night.

“Everybody dressed up for the occasion.”