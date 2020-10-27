Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The death has occurred of Michael Gibson, Bessbrook, Armagh / Dundalk

Passed away peacefully at St. John's Hospice, Newry, surrounded by his devoted family, October 26th 2020.

May he rest in peace

Beloved husband of Elizabeth and much loved father of John and Clare. Funeral leaving his home 1 Archdale, Bessbrook on Wednesday, 28th October 2020, at 10.15 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Good Shepherd, Cloughreagh. Interment afterwards in Dowdallshill Cemetery, Dundalk.

Sadly, due to the current situation and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughter and entire family circle and friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

The death has occurred of Niall O'Donnell Snr., Cuchullain Terrace, Dundalk, Louth / Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully surrounded by his family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital Dublin. Pre Deceased by his beloved wife Kitty (née Dunne) and cherished father of Niall Óg and Olivia. Niall will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his son, daughter, doting grandchildren Dean, Amy, Grace and Evan, daughter-in-law Lynda, son-in-law Colm Corrigan, brothers Gerard & Brian, sisters Lily & Rita, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends especially in the Greyhound and GAA communities.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements to be updated on Tuesday afternoon.