Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, October 26, 2020

The death has occurred of Cormac O'Reilly, Ashgrove, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth / Wexford / Kilkenny

Passed away, unexpectedly at home, comforted by two of his daughters on 24th October 2020. Cormac was the beloved husband of Pauline (née Daly), father to Cormac, Finbar, Maire, Aisling, Peadar & Aine and brother to Colm and Anne. Cormac will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sister, beloved grandchildren and extended family. Cormac was predeceased by his brothers Peadar and Padraig.

May He Rest In Peace.

Due to Government guidelines, Cormac’s Funeral will take place privately in St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church at 11am on Thursday 29th October and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/dundalk

The death has occurred of Karen Clarke, Mullach Alainn, Newry, Down / Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender care of her family, at home. Beloved partner of Danny, mammy of Chloe and Connor, daughter of Gerry and Ita and sister of Andrew and Lorraine. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing partner, daughter, son, parents, brother, sister, sister-in-law Melinda, best friend Gemma, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to extended restrictions on numbers at funeral ceremonies, Karen’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Monday, October 26th as Karen is brought from her home in Newry, via Quays, Cornamucklagh and Long Woman’s Grave to St. Anne’s Church, Mullaghbuoy for Mass at 11am and afterwards for burial in Grange Cemetery.

The Mass will be viewed live by following this link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/mullaghbuoy

The death has occurred of Peter McCabe, Hill Street., Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes, Hospital, 23rd October 2020. Peter, beloved son of the late Joseph and Annie and brother of the late Olive, Mary-Ellen, Bridget, Margaret, Joseph, Owen and Thomas. He will be sadly missed by his relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government guidelines, Peter's Funeral will take place privately in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, at 11am on Monday and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown

There will be an opportunity for the community to pay their respects as Peter's cortège will pass his home at 10.45 on Monday, on the way to the church.Please keep your social distance.