Dead dolphin found off Shore Road in Dundalk

A local woman, out walking today, has discovered the decaying remains of a dolphin just off the Shore Road in Dundalk.

Speaking to the Democrat, Jule Biggel says she was out walking along a coastal path just off the Shore Road when she made the grim discovery this afternoon.

"We just went for a walk out there along the shore. On the end of the Shore Road out on the marshy part the dolphin is just lying on the left."