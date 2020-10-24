marine
Dead dolphin found off Shore Road in Dundalk
Marine
A local woman, out walking today, has discovered the decaying remains of a dolphin just off the Shore Road in Dundalk.
Speaking to the Democrat, Jule Biggel says she was out walking along a coastal path just off the Shore Road when she made the grim discovery this afternoon.
"We just went for a walk out there along the shore. On the end of the Shore Road out on the marshy part the dolphin is just lying on the left."
