Dundalk nursing home release statement following HIQA report findings

Dealgan House Nursing Home have, this afternoon, released a statement in which they say they "welcome" the publication of the HIQA report of an inspection with took place at the home on May 27, 2020.

It comes after the familes of those that died at the home during a Covid-19 outbreak back in April 2020 said they were "shocked and saddened" at the findings.

Dealgan House's statement begins: "Dealgan House was the first Nursing Home inspected during Covid and the majority of the other HIQA Inspections were conducted in August and September. Dealgan House was re-inspected on 8th September and is awaiting the final report."

Commenting on the May report, Eoin Farrelly, Director of Dealgan House said: “Dealgan House welcomes the Report’s positive findings which state that 'feedback from the Residents and their families was overwhelmingly positive in relation to the care and services provided by staff working in the designated centre'. We are particularly happy with the recognition given to our dedicated staff who were under immense pressure at that time."

The statement continued: "The Inspectors Report states that 'residents who had contracted the virus and had recovered told the inspectors how well staff had looked after them when they were unwell and that “they could not have done more for me”. According to the report 'this was also mirrored in the feedback from families who spoke with the inspectors who expressed their “gratitude for all the staff had done” and “for the compassion and support that they had received during this time from the staff.”'

The statement went on: "Dealgan House has always considered HIQA Inspections as constructive learning experiences. The report’s discussion and judgements under the various Regulations are forward looking and while the inspection was undertaken (on the 27th May) just as the nursing home came out of the virus attack, the summary findings show that the nursing home was compliant or substantially compliant in 15 measured criteria. Previous and subsequent inspections (from 13th February 2019) and another recently undertaken inspection, showed that the nursing home is compliant in all measured regulations that relate to residential care and outbreak / infection control. The May report highlighted some areas that needed attention and the Nursing Home attended these issues immediately, so much so, that in the follow up inspection all residential care related regulations were deemed compliant."

It concluded: "We continue to take all possible steps to protect our residents and staff during the current surge. We ask everyone to fully observe the Government restrictions so as to bring this frightening surge under control and protect the elderly in our society."