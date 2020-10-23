Families ‘shocked and saddened’ at Dundalk nursing home HIQA inspection report

The families of the residents who died in Dealgan House Nursing Home say they are “shocked and saddened” by many of the findings in the HIQA inspection report that has been published today.

The families added that they will be raising many of the issues with Minister Stephen Donnelly when they meet with him next week.

In a statement released on behalf of Dealgan families, who have been campaigning for a public inquiry into the outbreak at the Dundalk home, the families said:

“We are shocked and saddened by the report which has been published today.

“We note that HIQA has determined in their inspection report that there was noncompliance with regulations in several critical areas such as staffing, infection control, risk management, health care and governance and management.

“There are a significant number of areas where we have particular concerns, which have been highlighted in the report, including the fact that during the outbreak there was ‘no representative from the provider available in the designated centre to provide support and leadership for staff and to ensure that there was appropriate oversight of the care and services provided to residents’.”

The families added: “In addition, the report showed how the inspectors found on 27th May 2020 ‘that the registered provider had not ensured that the number and skill-mix of the staff was appropriate having regard to the needs of the current residents, the current infection prevention and control (IPC) guidance’.

The statement continued: “We are surprised to read that the inspectors had to put ‘an immediate action plan” in place on the first day of the inspection because “the inspectors were not assured that residents were being monitored twice daily in order to detect signs and symptoms of potential Covid-19 infections early’.

“This happened on the first day of a two-day announced inspection on 27th May 2020 just days after the RCSI Hospital Group handed back operational control to the registered providers.

“Further, HIQA reported that at the time of the inspection ‘the standards of care provided to some of the residents at the time of inspection were not in line with best available evidence’ and as a result, some residents were being offered daily bed baths in their rooms as there was no access to communal shower facilities due to the Covid 19 outbreak.”

The families’ are urging for a public inquiry.

“The report galvanises our calls for a public inquiry into Dealgan House Nursing Home. It is clear that this report will only add to the questions that we have about what exactly happened to our loved ones.

“We are acutely aware of the ongoing situation of Covid-19 outbreaks in nursing homes and we believe that by examining what happened at Dealgan House Nursing Home, the wider lessons that are so badly needed by the health authorities can be learned and implemented in full to avert a similar tragedy ever happening again.”