Dundalk the venue for Antrim v Waterford GAA league match

Given the strange times we live in, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that a National League GAA match involving Antrim and Waterford will be played in Dundalk this weekend.

After some concern over Covid-19, in which Waterford was set to concede the match due to player concern about heading to Northern Ireland to fulfill the Division 4 fixture, both sides have no agreed on using Dundalk, and in particular, Geraldines ground in Haggardstown as the venue.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday night, Antrim GAA said: "We believe the integrity of the league needs to be upheld. If we are good enough to collect 2pts we will do it in a fair and manly manner on the field of play."

Waterford then agreed to Antrim's generous offer to play the Allianz League game in Dundalk.