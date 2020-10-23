Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, October 23, 2020

The death has occurred of Barry GRIFFIN (Jnr), Castle Heights, Dundalk



Tragically following a road traffic accident. aged 17. Beloved son of Barry and Elaine. Predeceased by his grandfather Kevin Griffin. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mum and dad, brothers Céil, Sean and Dean, sisters Chloe, Kaitlin and Keeva, grandparents Patricia Griffin, Gerard and Ellen Rogan, great-grandmother Phyllis Mulligan, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

May His Soul Rest In Peace

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Barry's funeral will be private for family and close friends with Church numbers limited to 25.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family the cortege leaves his residence in Castle Heights on Saturday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Church, Castletown, Fatima arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock followed by private Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium.

No Flowers Please, Donations if desired to a charity of your choice

The death has occurred of Briege McQuillan (née Fitzpatrick), Green Road, Dunmahon, Heynestown., Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, 21st October 2020. Briege (Founder of the Gift and Art Gallery, Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk) beloved wife of the late Kevin and dear mother of Jacqueline, Annette, David and Eilish and sister of Theresa, Agnes, Anna, Tom and the late Bernard, Rose, Patrick and the late Kathleen. Briege will be sadly missed by her daughters, son, grandchildren, Stephanie, Edel, Emma, Dominic, Michelle, Mark and Niamh, great grandchildren Grace, Halle and Aoife, sons in law Arthur Mc Parland, and John Brady, sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government guidelines, Briege’s Funeral will take place privately in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, at 4pm on Friday and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown

There will be an opportunity for the community to pay their respects as Briege’s cortège will pass the family home at 3.30pm on Friday on the way to the Church. Please keep your social distance.

The death has occurred of Baby Kailem McElligott Callan, College Manor, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully surrounded by his heartbroken family in the kind and loving care of the staff at Temple Street Children’s Hospital Dublin. Baby Kailem, adored son of Grainne Callan and Darren McElligott, treasured brother of Kyle Callan, twin brother Kai McElligott Callan, Sienna Callan and Ivy McElligot Callan. Baby Kailem will be forever missed and forever remembered by his Mammy and Daddy, brothers, sisters, grandmothers Elaine Callan and Fidelma McElligott, aunties, uncles, great-grandparents and cousins.

Playing with the Angels

Mass of the Angles will be celebrated on Friday morning.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Baby Kailem Funeral will be celebrated with family and friends restricted to 25 in the church.