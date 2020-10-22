Covid-19 contact tracers wanted for Dundalk centre

A local recruitment firm is urgently looking to hire 100 Contact Tracers for a new Contact Tracing Centre based in Dundalk.

According to Servisource Workforce Solutions, a HSE approved service provider, the Contact Tracer position focuses on activities involving people who may have been exposed to the virus, through close contact with a person diagnosed with Covid-19.

Full training provided, €23,500 salary and shift work required.

