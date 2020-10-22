Long tailbacks at border outside Dundalk at Garda Covid checkpoint

Tailbacks have been reported along the border between Louth and Northern Ireland as Gardai began enforcing new level 5 Covid-19 restrictions today.

A checkpoint was set up at the roundabout for Carrickdale and drivers were asked about the purpose of their journey.

The checkpoint is part of a range of measures being introduced today for a six week period to ensure compliance with public health guidelines and regulations following the Government’s decision that the country should move to Level 5 under the Framework for Living with Covid-19.

As part of this plan, training in the Garda College will be suspended for the next nine weeks except for specialist training activity (firearm and armed support).

This will release the following personnel to front-line policing:

- 125 attested Garda trainees currently undertaking phase one training in the Garda College

- 75 Garda trainees not attested undertaking phase one training

- 60 Gardaí working as tutors/instructors in the Garda College (out of a cohort of 80 Gardaí). This in addition to the 45 Gardaí who temporarily transferred from the Garda College to the front-line at the start of the pandemic and who have remained on front-line duty.