Dundalk barber wins top Uk and Ireland award

Barry Kieran from Signature Hair in Dundalk has been awarded one of the highest hairdressing accolades in the UK & Ireland, winning the UK & Ireland Silver in the Men’s Hair Category at the Wella Professionals TrendVision Award UK & Ireland Final 2020 – one of the world’s most prestigious annual hairdressing competitions.

Despite the challenging climate in 2020, Barry Kieran has gone the extra mile to enter this iconic competition and have made it through many stages to finally be crowned a worthy winner. The competition began with more than 1000 photographic entries on Instagram and the standard of work has been remarkable – allowing only the very best to reach winning status.

Winning an award in the Seb Man category demonstrates the highest standard of barbering skills and makes them the go-to person for exceptional men’s hairdressing.



Barry Kieran competed against some of the most talented and creative hairdressers to take home the Wella Professionals UK & Ireland TrendVision Award 2020 Silver in the Men’s Hair category.

Barry Kieran will receive an incredible prize including a Wella education package and trophy.

“TrendVision is one of the most prestigious competitions in the hairdressing industry and our winners should be incredibly proud of their achievement. This truly does recognise the best hairdressers in the country and the winners have demonstrated an extremely high level of expertise to get to this stage. Winning this competition requires a very high standard of technical ability and creativity, and recognises pure talent,” said Allison Hargreaves, National Education Operations and Events Manager UK & Ireland, Coty Professional Beauty.