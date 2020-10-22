Generous Dundalk cafe roll out 'pay it forward' scheme

A thoughtful Dundalk cafe has decided to roll out a 'pay it forward scheme' whereby customers can pay for a coffee or food and allow it to be picked up by someone else in need.

Rocksalt Cafe on Earl Street and also in Blackrock explained the reasons behind the move and how it will work:

"In light of recent latest restrictions, we are aware people might be losing jobs and struggling at the moment.

"We want to help make your day that tiny bit better here at Rocksalt. We are implementing the ‘Pay it Forward’ scheme.

"This allows anyone in need of a helping hand to avail of a coffee or food paid for by a previous customer.

"No one should feel ashamed for obtaining this great scheme. We are all living this hard time together and we will get through it.

"It’s very simple to avail off, simply grab a post-it note from the window and hand it to us across the hatch and enjoy your coffee."