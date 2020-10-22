Dundalk road tragedy victim named

The victim of the collision which claimed the life of a teenager on the Dundalk to Carlingford Road near Ballymascanlon on Tuesday night has been named.

17-year-old Barry Griffin was from Castle Heights in Dundalk and was a member of Roche Emmets GAA club.

He was the passenger of one of the cars involved in the collision.

Roche Emmets, posted a tribute on their Facebook page yesterday:

"It is with a heavy heart that we make this post.

"One of our young players has sadly passed away Tuesday evening.

"We can truly say Barry was an amazing person to be about, his banter and all round good humour was infectious. A talented footballer, with a passion for hitting the back of the net. He was a pleasure to have around the club.

"We will miss Barry greatly.

"Our heartfelt thoughts & prayers go to Barry’s family & friends at this trying time.

"At this time we must provide support to his teammates, our friends in Shamrocks FC & Barry’s family.

"Rest in peace Barry"

Barry was also a member of local football club Shamrocks FC.

They posted a tribute to him on social media.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic passing of our U17 player Barry Griffin Jnr. Barry has played all of his schoolboy football with Shamrocks and was held in the highest regard by everyone involved with the club. Our deepest sympathies and thoughts go out to his family, friends and teammates at this very sad time. Funeral arrangements will follow later."

Gardaí at Dundalk are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Ballymascanlon area from 8p.m. to 9p.m. to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.