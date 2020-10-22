Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, October 22, 2020

The death has occurred of Thomas Tinnelly Mc Swiney Street., Dundalk, Louth / Collooney, Sligo



Peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff at Castleross Nursing Home, Carrickmacross. Thomas, son of the late Peter and Teresa and loving father of Peter and Maureen. He will be sadly missed by his children, their mother Ann, his brothers Peter and Declan, his wonderful friend Marian, his sisters-in-law Mary, Jane, Rita and Mary, Maureen’s partner Colum, his cousins, nephews, nieces, colleagues and friends in the Ambulance Services and SIPTU.

May He Rest In Peace

Thomas’s Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, 23rd October 2020, at 12 noon in St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown.

For those who would like to show their support to the family, the funeral cortège will arrive at 1.30pm approximately at the Lisdoo Corner and proceed by foot to St. Patrick’s Cemetery.