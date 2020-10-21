Dundalk man escaped with ladies' coats on bike

A 50 year old man stole five €50 ladies coats from Dunnes Stores in Ard Easmuinn was followed by members of the public, and escaped on a bike with three of the coats.

The defence solicitor told the court that Lenny Gorman with an address at Church Street, Dundalk, was drunk on the day of the offence - December sixth 2018, but has been attending Turas and is trying to deal with that addiction.

After being told the defendant has been sober for a number of months and €150 was in court to cover the loss, Judge Eirinn McKiernan marked the facts proven and dismissed the case.