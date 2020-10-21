Dundalk man smeared excrement on walls of prisoner cell

A 51 year old local man smeared excrement on the walls of a prisoner cell at Dundalk Garda Station, while he was in custody for public order offences, the local district court heard last week.

Edward Stokes with an address at O'Hanlon Park, Dundalk was charged with criminal damage arising out of the incident on November 16th last year.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan was told the 51 year old was in custody at the garda station after he was verbally abusive to shoppers entering Penneys at the Marshes Shopping Centre.

The criminal damage was discovered, after his face appeared at the hatch of the cell door with excrement on his hands.

Mr. Stokes had 10 previous convictions, the most recent of which was 12 years ago.

The Defence solicitor told the court her client - who has a difficulty with alcohol, had no recollection of the incidents.

She added that he completed a programme at Cuan Mhuire earlier this year, and had been self-isolating, after being treated in hospital for pneumonia.

Judge McKiernan imposed a €300 fine for using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and marked the other charges taken into consideration.