Dundalk woman had knife up one of her trouser legs

A 36 year old woman had a knife up one of her trouser legs, when she was being brought into Dundalk Garda Station and the following day had spat at a garda, the local district court heard last week.

The court was told Melissa McAleer with an address at Castleross, Dundalk was unwell at the time, and has no memory of either incident.

Gardaí were called to an address in the St. Nicholas' Avenue area of Dundalk on October 26th 2017, where the defendant was banging on a door and windows.

As they were exiting the patrol car, she ripped a sensor light off a wall and threw it at the house and following her arrest, while walking into the Garda Station, she kicked her leg back, and a black-handled kitchen knife fell from the leg of her trouser.

The next day, the court was told she immediately became verbally abusive to a garda in Fr. Murray Park, where she was in an intoxicated state. She called him a pig and spat at him - with the spit landing on his shoes. The Defence solicitor said the offending happened at a time when her client 'was just very unwell' and she does not remember any of what happened.

The solicitor added she had recently met the garda in question, who had told her he had not laid eyes on the defendant since the incident.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan placed the 36 year old under a 12 month bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.