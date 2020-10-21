Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The death has occurred of Noel Brennan, Tullygoan, Corcreaghy, Carrickmacross, Monaghan / Dundalk

Peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Teresa, his infant siblings Hugh and Bridget, his brothers Nickey, Michael and Aidan and his sister Caroline. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his sisters Marion (Della) and Martina (Malone), his brothers Tom, Francie, Enda and Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with current guidelines Noel's Funeral Mass and burial will take place privately for family only on Thursday, 22nd October, at 11am, in St. Enda's Church, Killanny.

he death has occurred of Wendy Hand (née McGivney), 16 The Priory, Kilcormac, Offaly / Annagassan, Louth

Peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Annie McGivney (Strand Road, Annagassan, Co. Louth). Sadly missed by her loving husband Damian, daughter Kellie, sisters Brenda and Shirlie, brother Michael, father-in-law, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

"May Wendy Rest in Peace"

In the interest of Public Health, Wendy's funeral will be private. The Hand family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal on Thursday morning (22nd of October) to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, for 12 (noon) funeral mass followed by burial to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route in the church grounds and cemetery while following the social distancing guidelines.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to A&E and the Oncology Unit, Tullamore Hospital, Co. Offaly.

The death has occurred of Oliver (Sam) Maguire, Dromiskin, Louth

Suddenly at home. Oliver, beloved son of the late Rennie and Ann. Predeceased by his brother Michael. Sadly missed by his son Mark, daughter Michelle (Callan), sisters Mary (Goergan), Ann (Toner), Theresa (Meegan), Noeline (Callan) and Allison, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchild, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family Funeral for Oliver will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Oliver by being present, socially distanced, on Thursday morning on route from Theresa and Philip Meegan’s house, Little Road to Saint Peter's Church, Dromiskin.

The death has occurred of Mary Smith (née Harmon), Hilltop Tce., Ardee, Louth

Peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her daughter Joyce, grandson Donnacha, brothers John and Stephen. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Tommie, daughters Teresa, Annette, Irene and Geraldine, sons Joe, Thomas and John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private funeral for Mary will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Mary by being present socially distanced on Thursday afternoon from her residence in Hilltop Tce. to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Mass at 1.00pm and her burial in Old St. Mary's Cemetery.