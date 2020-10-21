BREAKING: Dundalk gardai investigating fatal hit and run

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a fatal hit and run, road traffic collision that occurred in the townland of Ballymascanlon, Dundalk, Co. Louth last night Tuesday 20th October, 2020 at approximately 9p.m.

A two car collision occurred and the passenger of one of the cars was fatally injured. The body of the male passenger, aged in his late teens, remains at the scene at this time. The driver of this car fled the scene on foot and has since presented himself to Gardaí in Dundalk and is assisting Gardaí in the investigation.

The driver of the second car, a man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with minor injuries.

The Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been notified and are due to commence their investigations shortly. The road remains closed at this time, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Dundalk are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Ballymascanlon area from 8p.m. to 9p.m. to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.