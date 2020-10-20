Covid-19
BREAKING: Number of Louth Covid-19 cases sky rockets after yesterday's low
covid-19
The number of Covid-19 cases in Louth has been reported as 69 in today's figures.
This represents a worrying jump after yesterday's figure of just 5 - which was the second lowest in the country.
Today's figure of 69 makes it the seventh-highest county number reported in the country.
Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has now been a total of 1,865 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday 19th October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,269 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There is now a total of 52,256 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
