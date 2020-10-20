Kind Louth shop manager offers incredible support to anyone impacted by level 5

The manager of a store in Ardee has offered his help and support to anyone who is feeling "anxious and worried about being able to have a Christmas at all" this year, "especially those without a weekly wage coming in, bills and a mortgage still to be paid."

Eugene Regan, retail manager at Lanney's Supervalu in the Louth town, made a pledge on the store's Facebook page to ensure that "no child will go hungry and they will all have a Christmas to remember, despite how hard we may feel right now".

Eugene said his intent was to "make a profound difference to the lives of some" by offering to try and ease the pressure of daily lives or planning the cost of Christmas.

He posted: "It might be something as simple as a small repayment plan on your main Christmas food shop that would free up some money for your Christmas shop or advice on budgeting in the run in to Christmas."

Eugene added: "I talk to so many of you every day at work and I listen to how the pandemic has changed lives forever. All this and now Christmas is looming."

He then posted a contact number for those that may need support.

"If this message resonates with any of you or you may know someone, please WhatsApp me on my mobile 087 9170177 with your name and short message and I will call you back to arrange a meeting. Please do not be afraid to ask for help, I am here to do the best that I can for you and it will be entirely confidential, nobody will know anything, but you and I. Stay safe everyone and I will see you soon."

The generous offer struck a chord with locals, who commented in support of Eugene and the kind words.

"Eugene, you are an absolute gentleman," said one person. "That is the most supportive, assuring message I have read since March. God bless you. You and your staff have done an amazing job since March and continue to do so. Thanks also to the Lanney family for supporting the community."

Since yesterday, over 2500 people liked the message and it has been shared 1500 times.