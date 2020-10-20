Louth TD: Need for shift in Government mindset with new restrictions

Louth Deputy Peter Fitzpatrick TD has called on the Government to place a renewed emphasis on the importance of test and trace for Covid-19, the implementation of fast turnaround diagnostic testing in schools, airports, ports and allow workplaces screen for asymptomatic cases.

Fitzpatrick added that there is also a need to bolster additional tracing capacity and examine the resources identified by the ‘Ireland on Call’ campaign and utilise the defence force members who offered to re-enlist is vital.

The independent TD explained: "A stakeholder platform should be developed between the medical and healthcare industry to investigate and implement additional initiatives to increase high-level bed capacity, patient ventilation and treatment options along with improved infection control systems in our hospitals.

"Mask wearing in all public areas is no longer a matter of choice but a well-proven pre-requisite to control respiratory infection transmission and present hygiene compliance measures must be stepped up."

He added: "The Government should provide an immediate mechanism where members of NPHET, the HSE and Health Industry examine the latest technological innovations and therapies. We need to take full advantage of medical advances used in other countries and industries.

"A new cooperative working arrangement with Northern Ireland authorities to control daily activity on the border including random screen testing on both sides is essential.

"With the rising numbers of Covid 19 cases we must all do our part to protect our older friends and relatives, the most vulnerable in our society and support as many livelihoods as possible. A continuous revision of employee wage supports to aid retention for those working in non-essential sectors must be adopted.

The Regional Group of TDs urge Government to use this six week period to implement sustained and proactive measures to deliver a strong and ultimately successful counter offensive against this disease while protecting our economy."