International recognition for Ardee man Peter

Ardee man Dr Peter Geraghty has received international recognition having been conferred with the award of Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences.

The Academy’s Fellowship is made up of distinguished individuals from academic, public and private sectors, across the full breadth of the social sciences.

They have been selected following a robust review by their peers and have been recognised for the excellence of their work and its applications in academia, business and the public sector.

Peter, who is the eldest son of retired building contractor P.J. and Breda Geraghty, from John Street, Ardee was President of the Royal Town Planning Institute in 2013-14 and Vice-President of the Commonwealth Association of Planners 2018-2020. Dr. Geraghty is a well-known professional planner with extensive experience in the public, private and voluntary sectors for over 30 years.

Peter who is a former student at the boys National School and Ardee Community School said: “I am honoured and delighted to have received such an award. I feel humbled that many years of leading professional practice and dedicated public service have been recognised in this way.”