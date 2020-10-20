Louth senator: fear new lockdown gives people 'excuse' to party in December

A local senator has revealed her fear that the new six-week level 5 lockdown could lead to people partying excessively after that period in December and over the Christmas period.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Fianna Fail Senator Erin McGreehan said that she has a "lot of fears about this lockdown", including the impact on mental health and potential isolation, but she explained that her greater fear is that this is "gonna give people an excuse to go partying for December".

McGreehan went on: "and stupidly excuse it 'sure we had a lockdown to do this' then in January we will be back to the nightmare lockdown scenario again. This is non a lent type penance and then go mad on chocolate Easter Sunday type thing."

The Cooley woman added: "We need to keep adhering to the basic rules. If more people did that then shops, pubs, restaurants would not be closing tomorrow. They may not be able to reopen in December."