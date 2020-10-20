Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The death has occurred of Maura Donegan (née Meegan), 8 Culhane Street, Dundalk

Maura Donegan née Meegan, Pennsylvania, and Brooklyn, USA and formerly of 8 Culhane Street, Dundalk. 16th October 2020. Maura daughter of the late Peter and Mary, beloved wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mother of Siobhán and the late Aileen, devoted grandmother of Melissa, Kristen, great-granny of Emilee, Shane and Kristopher, and her heartbroken sister Anna Mc Keever (Dundalk) and the late Dermot and Eoin.

Maura will be sadly missed by her daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, nephews Dermot, Colum and Kevin, nieces Geraldine, Frances, Carol, Teresa, Maura (deceased) relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Her Funeral will take place in Brooklyn.

The death has occurred of Mary Brigid (Mona) Lynch, Milltown Bridge, Rathmore, Kilkerley, Dundalk

Peacefully, at the wonderful age of 101, in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Dealgan Nursing Home. Daughter of the late Jack and Tess. Mona will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her loving cousins, extended family, dear friends & neighbours and by all who knew and loved her.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Mona’s Funeral will be celebrated with family and friends restricted to 25 in the church.

Mona’s funeral cortège will leave Dixon's Funeral Home on Wednesday at 10.30am via Milltown Bridge to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.