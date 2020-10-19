Remainder of Louth GAA club season cancelled

Louth GAA have this evening announced the postponement of the remainder of the local club season.

In a statement this evening, Louth GAA said:

"Due to the continuing restrictions which do not currently permit GAA club football and following a meeting by Louth GAA County Board Executive Committee tonight the following decision was made regarding the remaining fixtures for the 2020 season.

"The remaining league games in all Divisions in both football and hurling at all levels are cancelled and the 2020 league competitions are considered null and void.

"All outstanding cup finals including the PSC, KMS and the minor league finals will be played in 2021.

"All other competitions which have not yet started will NOT be played – this includes the U20 football and the Junior 2 Championship.

"Please continue to follow all the guidelines and stay safe. We look forward to being able to resume our competitions as soon as it is safe to do so.