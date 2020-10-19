Dundalk shoppers urged to shop local to support small businesses as level 5 set to bite hard

Local businesses are calling on shoppers to support struggling small shops in the weeks leading into Christmas, with many owners fearing for their survival as level 5 restrictions look set to bite hard.

Taking to Facebook this evening, The Home Bakery pleaded with shoppers to think and shop local in the next few weeks.

"The Home Bakery will be operating as normal while level 5 restrictions are in place, with our usual Covid prevention parameters in store.

"In the run up to Christmas, we would encourage you to keep shopping local online where possible, from your local book shop, beauty salon, food supplier, clothes shop, jewellery/craft maker and all the other small businesses who have gone through a very challenging year.

"Many of these businesses, new or long-standing, are family run, they employ local people and your support is always valued. Thanks and stay safe all."