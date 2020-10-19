Dundalk take giant step towards European football next year with Derry win

They may not be able to defend their SSE Airtricity League title, but Dundalk FC took a giant step towards European qualification on Monday night after recording a 2-1 win over Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

In what was an explosive start to proceedings in the maiden city, first half goals from Seán Murray and Jordan Flores had put Dundalk into cruise control, but Darren Cole’s first of the season for the hosts made sure that Filippo Giovagnoli’s side had to work extremely hard for their second away win in as many weeks.

Despite making seven changes from Friday’s 0-0 draw with Bohemians, Dundalk started this game brightly and had a chance early on through David McMillan, who pulled his shot wide.

The Lilywhites went ahead in the seventh minute when Greg Sloggett, against his former club, evaded the challenge of several Derry defenders before laying it off to Murray, whose cracking finish found its way into the top corner, giving former Dundalk goalkeeper Peter Cherrie little chance.

Stefan Colovic then volleyed wide on 15 minutes and from the resulting goal kick, Conor Clifford played an atrocious pass back which was intended for Cherrie, but instead played Flores through on goal and he finished easily beyond the helpless Derry netminder to double Dundalk’s advantage.

Derry did get themselves back into the match just three minutes later, though, when Adam Hammill’s inswinging free-kick from the right found Cameron McJannet, whose header was blocked out by McMillan. However, the ricochet off the Dundalk forward fell straight into the path of Cole, who made no mistake to halve the deficit.

The Candystripes had a few chances to equalise before the half-time break. First, Walter Figueira flashed his effort across goal before Ibrahim Meite got a shot away which was kept out by Aaron McCarey. McCarey was on hand again soon after that when he had to batter away a powerful effort from the dangerous Figueira.

With Thursday night’s Europa League encounter with Molde in mind, Dundalk managed the game exceptionally well in the second period and restricted Derry to a limited number of opportunities.

Derry’s best chance of an equaliser came nine minutes from time when Clifford, looking to make amends for his earlier mistake, unleashed a shot from distance which had to be pushed around the post by McCarey. From the resulting corner, the Dundalk stopper saved once more, this time from Jack Malone.

In the dying embers of what was a pretty drab second 45 minutes, Gerardo Bruna saw his inswinging free from the right sail just over the top before Patrick McEleney’s free was saved by Cherrie at the other end. Those were the last meaningful attacks as Dundalk held on for a valuable three points.

Derry City: Peter Cherrie; Darren Cole (Colm Horgan 63), Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannet, Ciarán Coll; Ciaron Harkin, Conor Clifford; Adam Hammill, Jack Malone (Joe Thomson 83), Walter Figueira; Ibrahim Meite (Gerardo Bruna 70)

Subs not used: Nathan Gartside (gk), Ronan Boyce, Mark McChrystal, Jake Dunwoody

Dundalk FC: Aaron McCarey; Seán Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Seán Murray (Patrick McEleney 61), Greg Sloggett, Jordan Flores (Chris Shields 52); Stefan Colovic (John Mountney 61), David McMillan (Patrick Hoban 52), Michael Duffy (Cameron Dummigan 84)

Subs not used: Gary Rogers (gk), Brian Gartland

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin)