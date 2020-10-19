Louth records second-lowest number of Covid cases in country today

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in County Louth today, according to official figures, is just five - making it the second-lowest number out of all the 26 counties today.

Only Leitrim recorded fewer with a figure of less than or equal to five recorded, while Wicklow recorded six.

Speaking at the release of today's figures, Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “If you have symptoms of COVID-19, if you are waiting for a test result or if you are a confirmed case, you must self-isolate for 10 days from when you first develop symptoms. Self-isolation means staying in your room, away from other members of your household.

“If you live in a house with a confirmed case do not go to work or school. You must stay at home and restrict your movements for 14 days.”