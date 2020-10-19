Louth Cllr calls for changes to allow pregnant women have partners or family member present

Local councillor Andrea McKevitt has urged Louth County Council to write to the HSE and in particular, the management of Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to allow pregnant women have their partners or nominated family member present at all maternity appointments and at all times during labour as well as requesting all measures are put in place to make this possible.

In her motion at today's county council meeting, the Fianna Fail councillor explained: “The last six months have been a challenging time for each and every one of us, and we all fear even more difficult times lie ahead but spare a thought for pregnant women their partners and family who have suffered a miscarriage during this period or concerning news about the health of their unborn child.”

She added: “Then picture these ladies in an ultrasound appointment, the room suddenly becomes busy with traffic of doctors and nurses, whispers fill the air, and then they break the heart-breaking news ’I am sorry we can’t find a heartbeat’, this is anybody’s worst nightmare, and then they are all alone in this room, no hand to hold no shoulder to cry on, nobody to console this burning pain.”

Cllr McKevitt continued: “Instead the lady must now gather herself and walk the lonely walk to the hospital exit, thoughts of what ifs, and crushed dreams consume her mind and how she must now break the devastating news to others.”

“I fully understand we are living in the midst of a global pandemic, of which there is no sign of ending soon, however parents of unborn babies deserve better and I believe if we if public servants can do anything to help then we should do just that, and that is why I am calling on Louth County Council to write to the HSE and in particularly Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to reconsider the procedures presently in place in light of Covid 19 to allow for the father of the unborn baby or a nominated family member attend all maternity appointments with the expectant mother.”