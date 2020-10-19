REPORT: Lucky escape from Dundalk house fire

A man and child had a lucky escape after the house they were staying in caught fire last night.

LMFM are reporting that the man and a two-year-old were treated at the scene by paramedics, but did not need to be taken to hospital.

It is understood the alarm was raised just before 11.30 last night at Cluan Enda off St Alphonsus Road in Dundalk.

The fire was brought under control by local fire service personnel and LMFM are reporting that it may have been caused by an electrical fault.