Dundalk TD - Further restrictions: 'We need to know what success looks like'

On the issue of the expected government announcement of further restrictions being imposed, a local TD has called on the Government to inform people as to what "success looks like".

Local deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú said: "We are facing further restrictions shortly and we would have preferred that this had happened earlier. People need to do the right thing, but the previous public buy-in that we had earlier in the pandemic is waning.

"People need a clear indication that if there is a lockdown, how will we know if it is working? We need to know what success looks like and how that will be measured. And, of course, there needs to be additional supports for businesses that have to close and the workers who lose their jobs."