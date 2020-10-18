Covid-19
Simon Harris confirms there will be new restrictions for entire country
Speaking to RTE today, former Minister for Health Simon Harris has confirmed that there will be a roll out of new restrictions after the government meets tomorrow to discuss NPHET's advice to introduce Level 5 restrictions across the country.
He said: "It is clear now that the virus is at such a level within all our communities the county-by-county approach will not be sufficient so tomorrow we will have to bring in more restrictions.”
The exact nature of these new restrictions remains to be revealed.
