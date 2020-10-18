MET ÉIREANN: Weather warning issued for Louth

Louth has been hit with a status yellow rainfall warning by Met Eireann.

According to the national weather forecasting service "Persistent and occasionally heavy bands of rain will cross the country beginning on Sunday night through to Tuesday evening.

"While some areas will remain below warning levels, there is a risk of localized spot flooding with a heightened risk of flash flooding in mountainous regions where accumulations are expected to be highest.

"This warning will be reviewed and may be elevated in further updates to reflect the evolving situation."

The warning comes into effect at midnight tonight and us valid until 7pm on Tuesday.