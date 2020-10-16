1 million Italians to tune in to Carlingford on popular TV show

Images of Carlingford will be beamed into the homes of around 1 million people across Italy this evening (16 October), when a special Ireland episode of a popular TV show will air during prime time on Italia 1, a major national Italian TV channel.

Roberto Giacobbo, the presenter of a documentary series called Freedom: Oltre il Confine (meaning ‘Freedom: Beyond the Border’), visited Ireland last year. Filming was supported by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

In this evening’s 25-minute episode, Italian viewers will see Roberto visit the Leprechaun and Fairy Cavern in Carlingford, where he meets with ‘leprechaun whisperer’ Kevin Woods. The episode is the first of four episodes dedicated to Ireland, which will highlight our rich heritage and culture. The TV programme is regularly seen by around 1 million viewers, with millions more watching on catch-up TV and on social media.

Ornella Gamacchio, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Italy, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted that Freedom: Oltre il Confine chose to film in Ireland last year. This evening’s episode – which will be seen by around 1 million Italians – is a fun way of shining a spotlight on Co Louth and Ireland, reminding viewers of our many wonderful experiences and attractions. It will help ensure that Ireland stays front-of-mind with prospective Italian travellers, until such time as they can visit again.”