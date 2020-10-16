Drugs and cash seized after Dundalk house raids

Local Gardaí have seized approximately €3000 of suspected cannabis and alprazolam and a sum of cash during a number of searches that occurred at residences at Castleross Estate in Dundalk this morning.

This operation was carried out by the Dundalk Drugs Unit with the assistance of the Dundalk Detective Crime Unit, Armed Support Unit and Gardaí attached to Dundalk Garda Station, and was targeting persons involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the area.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with this seizure and he is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station.