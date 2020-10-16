Mr Price to open large new store in Dundalk

Irish discount retailer Mr Price has announced its plans to open a new store in Dundalk.

The new store has two floors, making it one of only two Mr Price stores nationwide to have two dedicated floors.

This will be the retailer’s second store in Louth.

Mr Price have acquired a retail unit in North Link Retail Park, Coes Road, Dundalk.

Laura Blighe, Marketing Director for MrPRICE commented: “We were delighted to open our second store in Louth. In these uncertain times we want to be there for local communities as their one stop shop for their essentials. From Grocery, cleaning, Pet supplies and lots more, we have a bit of everything at unparalleled low prices - exactly what today’s price conscious consumers are looking for.”

With a staff of 14, the new MrPRICE Dundalk store will open on Thursday 22nd October. This brings the store count to 51 for MrPRICE with lots more stores planned for 2020 & 2021 across a wide range of counties in the Republic. This is a big year for MrPRICE as they celebrated being 10 years in business this year!

The fully Irish owned & operated retailer will now have 51 stores nationwide across 23 counties employing over 1,100 staff.