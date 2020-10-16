€56k for vulnerable students in Dundalk IT – O’Dowd

Louth TD, Fergus O’Dowd says he has welcomes news this morning that €56k has been allocated to DKIT to support the delivery of access and support services to vulnerable students from the college.

“The funding will be delivered through access offices and will prioritize National Access Plan Target groups.”

O’Dowd said “Covid 19 has had a devastating effect on students across the country, this funding will target first time-mature student entrants; students with disabilities; part-time/flexible learners; further education award holders; and Irish Travellers and Roma.

“This announcement comes on the back of the Budget supports announced earlier this week that will see

- €50m of financial assistance for full time third level students impacted by the Covid pandemic;

- Making it easier to access Susi grants and increasing the size of the payment for post-graduate students;

- €120m for Skills including an extended apprentice scheme, giving cash payments for businesses, 50,000 further education and training places and an extended Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme.

- €30 million investment in research to build capacity, support Covid research and strengthen north-south research links;

- Funding to sustain additional places in Higher Education and provide 1,500 additional Springboard places.”